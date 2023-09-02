Sister pays tribute to ‘gentle, patient and selfless’ Zoey Coffey at Clonmel funeral

Zoey’s funeral mass was held at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, where the joint funeral for her friend Ms McSweeney and her brother Luke took place just yesterday.

Zoey Coffey, one of the four young people who died in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last week, was a “wonderful friend” who was about to “fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher”.

Luke McSweeney (24) was driving his younger sister Grace (18), Ms Coffey (18) and Nicole Murphy (18) to a Leaving Cert results celebration when the car in which they were travelling crashed last Friday.

Ms Coffey’s funeral mass got underway at 11.30am at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, where the joint funeral for her friend Ms McSweeney and her brother Luke took place just yesterday.

Her sister Clara said Zoey’s family found out yesterday that she received her CAO offer from Mary Immaculate College to study teaching.

She said that this was a dream of Zoey’s ever since she was a child, adding that she was “gentle, patient and selfless” and would have made “the best teacher”.

"Friday, August 25, a day I will never forget. A day that started out with such excitement to end in the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister. Her friends Grace and Nicole and Grace’s brother Luke,” she said.

"Zoey had us up bright and early eagerly awaiting her Leaving Cert results, which she worked so hard for.”

The students of Presentation Secondary School formed a guard of honour into the church this morning.

A photo of Ms Coffey and her dog Kendra were first brought to the altar, followed by a bottle of fake tan that she “took very seriously before nights out”.

Her Sam McCauley’s work uniform and her school hoodie from the Leaving Cert class of 2023 were also brought to the altar as further symbols of her life.

Ms Coffey helped to organise the hoodies and they will “represent the very esteem in which Zoey was valued by her classmates.”

Fr Michael Toomey described the last few days in Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Kilcash as “tragic and unimaginable days” that have affected the whole country.

Mourners heard that Ms Coffey was “a fun bubbly and central person in our lives,” who loved dancing and “very much kept her mam on her toes throughout all her life”.

Fr Toomey explained his choice of vestment – a rose-coloured chasuble normally reserved for one Sunday each Advent and Lent to express “hope and joy in the midst of our sombre Lenten and Advent fasts and penances” – as one that indicates “a glimpse of joy that awaits us”.

“In short, the colour rose gives us joy and a promise of hope when the darkest and hardest of days come upon us. Our whole town and community are in need of both joy and hope after these last few difficult days,” he said.

He said it is also “one of the last colours” seen before sunrise. “If you were to get up early tomorrow and witness the sunrise, the sky would be marked with a beautiful hue of rose and you would know that the sun is not far behind.”

Fr Toomey said Ms Coffey became “inseparable” with her best friend Grace McSweeney after meeting at majorettes.

“On a trip to Paris, Zoey's little logistical mind came to the fore,” Fr Toomey said.

“She would make a list of everything that was needed to be packed, how much money she needed, how to spend the days and times of her schedule, and who was funding it all.

“Even her friends said of Zoey, ‘she just always wanted to have fun but was also such an organiser. Zoey was always the first person to text someone on their birthday. If Zoey wanted something done, she was going to do it’.”

“She always wanted to be a schoolteacher because of the inspiration that her teachers had on her,” he added.

Ms Coffey had hoped to go to Mary Immaculate College and “fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher” after receiving her Leaving Cert results last week.

Her grandad, Terry, would often be the student in her imaginary classrooms as a child. He would go to charity shops to get clothes for his granddaughter’s dolls and even he himself had to be dressed up appropriately.

“Terry was her rock and his passing a few years ago upset Zoey, but she, through her own darkness, saw light and became the very funny, happy, outgoing, wonderful friend and child we all remember, when she wasn't bossing everybody around at the same time,” Fr Toomey said.

“Among her many friends she was described as the ‘mammy of the group’.”

Fr Toomey described the words spoken at Ms Coffey’s graduation from secondary school as “prophetic”.

“I wish there was a way to know you are in the good old days before you actually left them,” he said.

“These are days when in the midst of mourning we have appreciated what we have, namely: our family our friends and our community.

“Zoey and her class have left us these words in the hope that as we all move together through this grief, as difficult and as long as that will be, perhaps let us remind ourselves that with every night comes a dawn, every darkness ends in light, and that every memory brings a smile.”

A reflection, read by the Presentation School principal Michael O’Loughlin, pledged that Ms Coffey will be remembered always for her smiles, vibrant ways, and treasured memories.