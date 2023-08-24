Sister of Kilkenny crash victim Thomas Cash says he was ‘one of a kind’

Thomas Cash (37) from Chapelfield in Urlingford, was fatally injured in the single-vehicle collision.

The heartbroken sister of a man who died in an early morning crash in Co Kilkenny this week has said her brother was “one of a kind”.

Thomas Cash (37) from Chapelfield in Urlingford, was fatally injured in the single-vehicle collision that took place in Clomantagh, Freshford, Co Kilkenny at approximately 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred when the car Mr Cash was driving struck a stone wall.

In a social media tribute, the father-of-five's sister Catriona wrote: “There’ll never be another like you, Thomas.

“Still don’t seem real that you’re gone. Only other day I seen you and you were blagardin and joking.

“Dunno what we’re ever gonna do without you Thomas. Annemarie is so lost. Look down on her and mind her and the children. You’ll never be forgotten, Thomas. One of a kind.

"Rest in peace, my brother. I’ll never understand why, why you, taken away too soon."

Mr Cash is predeceased by his brother John and will be "forever missed” by his wife Annemarie, daughters Joanna, Mary Lou, Lisa Marie, and sons Johnny and Jim.

A notice on RIP.ie adds: “Deeply regretted by his parents Josie and Johnny, brothers and sisters, mother-in-law Julieann and father-in-law Jim, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and good friend Hugh.”

His remains will repose at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Friday, 25 August, from 5pm concluding with rosary at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church Kilkenny City.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in St Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny City.

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for the Kilkenny man online over the past few days.

One person wrote: “Annmarie, I am so, so sorry for the loss of your husband thomas.my thoughts and prayers are for you and your family on this sad time. May you rest in peace Thomas. You were a pure gentleman. Hope you fly high Thomas rest easy”.

An old friend said: “God bless Thomas's family he was such a lovely man, I went to school with him and my mother knows him from Urlingford, may God bless your soul, Thomas, and watch over your family.”

Another added: “Sincere condolences to Thomas’ wife Annmarie and their children. Thomas’ parents, his brothers and sisters and all his family and wide circle of friends. Thomas was a pure gentleman and will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. God has a beautiful angel around his throne tonight. R.I.P Thomas. Forever young.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Tuesday morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area this morning between 1am and 1.30am, is asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.