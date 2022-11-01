Sister of boy left with shocking injuries in Cork hit-and-run appeals for driver to come forward

Although Gardaí have footage of the blonde woman driving, they were not able to identify the registration or make of the car

The sister of a teenage boy who was injured in a hit-and-run has made a public appeal to the driver who injured her young brother.

Jack (13) was walking with a friend on Blarney Street in Cork when a car clipped his leg and sent him to the ground.

His older sister Donna spoke to The Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM this morning, hoping to encourage witnesses or the driver to come forward.

“On Monday, October 3, between 6 and 6.05pm, my brother was out walking with my partner’s nephew near St Vincent’s GAA Clubhouse up past Blarney Road in Cork,” she told Neil.

"They were walking across the road and believe it or not, he actually had his right leg on the pavement when a blonde woman in a silver car clipped his other leg with her car.

"He went up into the air and then hit the ground.”

She revealed that although Gardaí have CCTV of the hit-and-run and footage of the blonde woman driving, they were not able to identify the registration or make of the car.

"She briefly stopped for a second or two, took her seat belt off, but then continued to drive on up towards the road. She did not get out of the car."

"I'd say she probably felt: 'Oh my God I am after hitting a child.' Whatever happened, she decided to drive away."

The Cork woman detailed the stress of how Jack was rushed back to the A&E for emergency surgery as his injuries worsened.

"He had marks, abrasions on the knees, fingers, and a massive hematoma on his forehead.

"They let us leave and thankfully I work from home so I could be there for him and care for him but on Tuesday, he started to vomit and they had told me to come straight in if he started to get sick, delirious, dizzy or anything like that.

"It was the following week that his head started to swell.

"It was unbelievable.”

Jack was rushed back to the CUH as the haematoma became severely infected, being brought into emergency surgery on October 20.

"I just hope that this woman is scrolling through social media and comes across my post. If she is listening.”

"The doctors and nurses, who have been in the medical profession for years, said that they've never seen a hematoma case like in their life.”

Donna said she has been wracked with guilt since the incident as she was looking after Jack at the time, revealing the “shy and quiet" teen has not been himself since the collision.

"It's obviously trauma from the accident.”

Donna appealed to listeners of the Cork radio show, hoping the driver might be tuning in.

"She does not understand the stress. There wasn't a wink of sleep had between myself and my mother.

“I'm not coming from anger. I'm coming from a place of sadness and stress. Just understand, if you have kids of your own, what would you do with them?

"Just do the right thing. She could have panicked. I am a very understanding person. Accidents do happen, but we could have very well been burying our brother a few weeks ago.”

Images shared of Jack’s injuries show his painful head injury progress into a severe swelling – a hematoma that required emergency surgery in the weeks following the hit-and run.

Along with injuries to his head, the 13-year-old experienced other “marks, abrasions on the knees [and] fingers” that landed him straight in the A&E after the accident.

“If anyone has ANY information, please contact Gurranabraher Gardaí anonymously on 021 494 620,” Neil Prendeville tweeted after speaking to Donna.