Sinn Fein's Imelda Munster not surprised as people avoid TV licence court

Sinn Fein's Media spokesperson Imelda Munster says she's not surprised at the level of no shows of people summoned to court for TV licence prosecutions.

Just 30 per cent of defendants attended court in Dublin for the hearings yesterday.

The Louth and East Meath TD, who is on both the Public Accounts Committee PAC and the Oireachtas Media Committee probing the RTE payments scandal said people had lost confidence in our public broadcaster”.

“Trust has been eroded,” she said. “And I think if RTE as our public broadcaster is to recover from this scandal then they need firstly to hold those responsible to account and to put rigid procedures and practices in place to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”

Scandal-hit RTE

It has already emerged that there are early indications that people are withholding their TV licence fee as RTÉ grapples with a rolling scandal.

Figures out earlier this month show a drop of more than 30 per cent in renewals in the first week of July when compared with the same period last year, according to independent.ie

The development has so far cost RTÉ close to €1m.

The numbers paying in June also dropped by a smaller amount, leading one member of the Oireachtas Media Committee to suggest there was a “rapid fall” after news about secret payments to Ryan Tubridy emerged.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said: “Even with a rising population, the figures have clearly fallen for June and drastically for the first week of July.”

Figures released by the Department of Media reveal a fall of almost 6,000 in the number of people paying their €160 licence fee when compared to the same period last year.

In the first week of July 2022, there were 13,504 renewals and 1,928 first-time licences bought.

The vast majority of these 15,432 households would have been due to pay another €160 in the first week of this July – but only 10,076 did.

Mr Griffin, who obtained the figures, said the drop-off in compliance is “considerable” and will lead to a “serious funding crisis for RTÉ”.

“RTÉ and the minister will need to put in place a contingency plan now to mitigate against the possible effects of continued revenue loss.

“It’s obvious that a significant proportion of the population have lost confidence in the national broadcaster due to recent scandalous revelations,” he said.

The TV licence evasion rate is already around 15pc and RTÉ estimates this costs the national broadcaster about €60m a year in lost revenue.

This week, Deputy Minister demanded that Kevin Bakhurst come out and tell the Irish public that RTE “orchestrated, processed and paid top-up payments to subsidise Ryan Tubridy’s salary”.

“There is no doubt that they subsidised their top performer’s pay and financed it with public funds — that they should not have done. There now have to be consequences for the executive management team involved.

“If they have bonuses due under their contracts they must be stopped and not be paid.

“If others have left, like the former DG Dee Forbes or Rory Coveney, or took early retirement such as Commercial Director ­Geraldine O’Leary, they must not get exit payments.”

Munster added: “There has to be accountability, especially when dealing with taxpayers’ money.”

Earlier this month Judge Anthony Halpin who presides over the capital's TV Licence prosecutions slammed RTE for what he described as elitism, "Godlike personalities", and "freeloaders" while defendants were "crippled with the cost of living".

Judge Halpin who delivered a strongly-worded preamble about the ongoing controversy at the national broadcaster, said he was "disgusted and appalled" by the revelations.