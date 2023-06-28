Sinn Fein TD slams Robbie Keane for signing for ‘racist, apartheid’ Israeli club

Andrews who has appeared previously in a Palestinian shirt in the Dail also retweeted other tweets referring to the Palestinian cause

Robbie Keane was unveiled as the new Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews has launched a stinging attack on Robbie Keane over his decision to sign for a “racist and apartheid Israeli club”.

The Dublin TD took to Twitter to say it was “very, very disappointing” that Keane who he described as an “Irish Football icon” would sign up with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!,” Andrews declared.

Andrews who has appeared previously in a Palestinian shirt in the Dail also retweeted other tweets referring to the Palestinian cause.

In one, a tweet refers to “these brilliant children are not 'politics' Robbie Keane”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

This was posted alongside a picture of refugee children and the message: “When we brought the children from #Gaza to Ireland to play football, Brian Kerr remarked how small they were compared to their Irish peers.

“They'd lived through brutal Israeli military attacks, under constant siege, power cuts, poverty, fear. It's not 'politics' Robbie Keane.”

The “this is not politics” reference follows a remark Keane made at a press conference where he was asked about what some consider a controversial move.

The Dubliner’s opening press conference on Tuesday afternoon covered a wide range of bases with the 42-year-old also addressing political criticism from Ireland as regards his decision to work in Israel.

"I don’t want to get into politics,” said Keane. "This is the last time I will say it. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”

The new management role is considered a huge step in the career of Keane who has recently on the coaching staff of Sam Allardyce with Leeds United.

Prior to that he had worked on Mick McCarthy’s backroom team and spent time working under Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

When Stephen Kenny replaced McCarthy as Ireland boss, he opted against including Keane on his backroom team but Ireland’s record goal scorer was under contract with the FAI - a deal that only expired last year.

Keane has spoken previously about his desire to go out as a number one and is believed to have turned down jobs outside of England.

Maccabi is considered a fascinating departure by some observers. A traditional powerhouse in Israeli football, they finished third in the season just gone and opted for a change of management.

They have turned to Keane who has agreed a two year deal. Maccabi are owned by Canadian businessman Mitchell Goldhar who said: "Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played."