Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin hails ‘real patriots’ of Beaumont Hospital from stroke ward

Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin has hailed the medical staff of Beaumont Hospital as the “real patriots” in a tweet revealing he is being treated in the “stroke ward”.

The politician posted the tweet alongside a picture of his hand with a tube in it.

HE added: “Huge thanks to @Beaumont_Dublin staff.

“A day in A&E, 2 in the stroke ward. All good.

“Doctors, nurses, care assistants, porters & cleaners. From Ireland, Africa, India, Philippines, America’s & EU. Treating sick & scared patients with care & compassion.

“These are the real patriots.”

Deputy Ó Broin has previously used the term “patriots” when he denounced far right marchers who attacked a counter demonstration in Dublin during an anti-mask protest in 2020.

"These people aren’t patriots. They are thugs. Connolly & Pearse would be turning in their grave," Ó Broin wrote on Twitter.

He also recently spoke out about the attack on a tent encampment being used by asylum seekers in Dublin last month when he said: “What happened last night in #Sandwith Street is an outrage. This is racism pure & simple.

“Burning the tents of homeless people who have come to Ireland seeking international protection. This is not who we are as a people. We are better than this.”

Deputy Ó Broin recently found himself in hot water when he tweeted a mock-up of an eviction taking place with photoshopped images of masked gardaí assisting with the forced removal of an individual from a thatched cottage.

The artwork, created by artist Mála Spíosraí, draws heavily on a historic painting of Irish people being forcibly evicted in the 19th century. Mr Ó Broin has defended the tweet saying it is “intended as a criticism of Government policy, not the Gardaí”.

Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesperson, posted the image in a tweet with the caption: “No words needed.”

It was posted on the day that the no fault eviction ban has officially expired amid fears that thousands of tenants face eviction in the coming weeks and months.

The tweet caused a significant backlash online with Antoinette Cunningham, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, tweeting: “Deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate tweet..and this from an elected representative!!!…how insultingly wrong to portray [An Garda Síochána].”

Without linking to Mr Ó Broin’s tweet, Justice Minister Simon Harris posted on Saturday evening: “Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai.

“The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Siochana.”