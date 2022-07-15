Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy’s fields set on fire for third time
A Sinn Fein MP has claimed he is being targeted in a “sectarian attack” after fields belonging to him were set alight for the third time.
Mid Ulster politician Francie Molloy suggested the incident was sectarian in nature and said it has “no place in our society”.
The PSNI confirmed they are also investigating the matter, which happened on the Derrycaw Road in Dungannon on Friday July 8.
Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to extinguish the meadow blaze.
For the third time, fields belonging to me have been set alight in what I believe to be a deliberately targeted sectarian attack. Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI. pic.twitter.com/it6Kfmlv2j— Francie Molloy MP (@FrancieMolloy) July 14, 2022
Mr Molloy tweeted: “For the third time, fields belonging to me have been set alight in what I believe to be a deliberately targeted sectarian attack.
"Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”
PSNI Inspector Macdonald said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around 5.30pm, 6pm, on Friday evening or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or who may have dashcam footage which can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1662 08/07/22.”
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."
