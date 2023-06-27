Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald ‘recovering well’ following surgery

“A million thanks to all the incredible staff at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald tweeted to say she is recovering after undergoing surgery (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has revealed she is “recovering well” after having surgery in Dublin.

Ms McDonald confirmed she underwent surgery at the Rotunda Hospital on Friday but did not specify the nature of the operation.

In a social media post she said: “Personal news: I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well. I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks.

“A million thanks to all the incredible staff at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards.”

A number of followers and Sinn Fein party colleagues took to her post to wish Ms McDonald a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month Ms McDonald indicated that she would not attend commemoration events for the provisional IRA if Sinn Féin becomes the biggest party in government.

It came following criticism around MP John Finucane’s decision to attend a republican commemoration event in Co Armagh.

The Irish Times reported that while speaking to journalists, the Sinn Féin president said: “For me... if I had the privilege of leading government I would be a Taoiseach for everybody and I would act in a way to foster respect, reconciliation and understanding and never in a partisan way to give offence to anyone.”

“If I were Taoiseach, there’s a set pattern of what the Taoiseach attends and does not attend.”