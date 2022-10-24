Sinn Féin gave commercial loan of €12,000 to TD Violet-Anne Wynne to repay rent debt

“Mary Lou had phoned me three months after the election and said Sinn Féin would lend me the €12,126 debt which I owed elsewhere”

Former Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne received €12,000 from the party after it emerged she left a housing charity out of pocket.

Rural Resettlement Ireland (RRI) took a case against Ms Wynne over the failure to pay rent but the housing charity no longer existed when details of the TD’s debt emerged after her election to the Dáil in February 2020.

At the time, RRI founder Jim Connolly suggested Ms Wynne should make a donation to charity, which she said she would be willing to do.

Speaking to Shane Ross for his book Mary Lou McDonald – A Republic Riddle, Ms Wynne revealed the party lent her money for unpaid rent.

“Mary Lou had phoned me three months after the election and said Sinn Féin would lend me the €12,126 debt which I owed elsewhere. We reached an agreement, but the other problems persisted,” she said.

Violet-Anne Wynne resigned from Sinn Féin earlier this year.

Seven months later, in December 2020, Ms Wynne sought another meeting to discuss her debt. This went badly, according to Mr Ross’s book.

“I had a pre-Christmas 2020 meeting with Mary Lou. I explained all the difficulties which I faced. Mary Lou heard everything including my personal circumstances,” Ms Wynne said.

The first-time TD outlined her insecure housing situation and told the party leader about her sick partner and five children. At the time of the meeting, Ms Wynne was making repayments of €1,000 a month on the debt.

She added: “She didn’t take my problems seriously. She took notes and promised to look at what could be done.

“I was watching her facial expressions. I felt I didn’t get enough over to her.

“I feel, as a woman, that she let me down. I feel her feminism is a facade.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA — © PA

Ms Wynne now has a sixth child and is struggling to find permanent housing in her Clare constituency.

She recently tweeted that she and her family were homeless.

In February, she resigned from the Sinn Féin party, claiming she has been “isolated” and subjected to “psychological warfare”.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said the loan was made to Ms Wynne in line with Standards in Public Office regulations and insisted it “must be paid back in full”.

“Sinn Féin is not in the business of providing loans. In this exceptional case a loan was provided to Violet-Anne Wynne in line with the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) criteria,” a spokesperson said.

“In line with that criteria, the loan was made on a commercial basis and must be paid back in full.”

The party said Sipo must be informed if a loan is defaulted on and said it is accounted for in their annual accounts under the heading ‘Debtors’.

The spokesperson said Ms McDonald has never received any loans from the party.

It comes after the Sunday Independent reported that Ms McDonald’s husband Martin Lanigan has threatened to sue Mr Ross over his book about the Sinn Féin leader.

Mr Lanigan’s solicitors wrote to the former minister claiming “imputation” in the book is “groundless and untrue”, and said their client “has a reasonable expectation of privacy as to his financial affairs”.

Mr Lanigan is demanding an apology, financial compensation and legal costs, or says he will issue legal proceedings without further notice.