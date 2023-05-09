Sinn Fein election poster set ablaze in Co Fermanagh
"It's been reported to the PSNI so maybe hope you weren't caught on any cameras”
A Sinn Fein election poster has been set on fire in Co Fermanagh.
Erne East candidate Noeleen Hayes shared an image on social media of one of her campaign posters burning on a lamppost on Monday evening.
“To whoever set fire to my election poster in Lisnaskea this evening, know this: We will not go back to the politics of the past, petty criminality won't prevent democracy,” she tweeted.
"It's been reported to the PSNI so maybe hope you weren't caught on any cameras.”
Supporters branded the incident an act of bigotry and urged the campaigner not to be disheartened.
"No chance of anyone with that backwards thinking getting to me,” Ms Hayes responded to one user.
“Just makes me more determined!”
It’s the latest in a spate of incidents in the run-up to this month’s council elections.
The PSNI has confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime.
“Police received a report of several election posters being damaged in the Castle Lane and Main Street area of Lisnaskea sometime on Monday evening, May 8,” a spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are treating this report as a sectarian motivated hate crime.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2004 of 08/05/23.”
