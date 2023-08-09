Single mum among number of families facing eviction from Dublin homes of 10 years

‘I do everything right; I work, I pay my taxes and it’s unfair that the system doesn’t cover you’

Jekaterina Deja, a single mother living in Applewood, Swords for the past 10 years, is now facing eviction

A single mum, due to be evicted from her home of 10 years in the coming weeks, has described the housing market in Dublin as “impossible”.

Jekaterina Deja has been living in her apartment in Swords with her son since 2013. They are due to lose their home in 16 days.

They were given formal notice of eviction by their management company, Home Club Limited, in January of this year. A number of other families living in the area have since received similar termination notices.

As their tenancy began before changes to the law on June 11, 2022, it comes under ‘Part 4 Tenancy’ regulations.

This means a landlord is entitled to end a tenancy within a six-year cycle for any reason, once the legally required notice of 224 days is given.

“I’m a working single mother. It’s worrying for me. I think I do everything right; I work, I pay my taxes and it’s unfair that the system doesn’t cover you if something goes this badly,” Jekaterina told us.

“The market is crazy at the moment. I have mortgage approval, I am trying, but it’s absolutely impossible at the moment in Ireland.

“We’ve been trying to find a place to live, but you know what the market is like now. It’s impossible.

“There’s other people affected by this and it’s unfair. They’re kicking us out, we’re long-term renters.

“We’re getting evicted on August 24. We’ll have to move out, we can’t break the law and stay. We’ve informed Fingal County Council but they’ve no news for us yet,” she added.

Jekaterina recently took a friend of a friend in to live with them following a cancer diagnosis, while her son is due to start college.

“I have a son who is 17 and he’s planning to go to DCU. He’s already stressed, he just did his exams, and he’s worrying about whether he’ll have somewhere to live,” she said.

“We’ve been in this apartment since 2013. We got a rent increase in December, and we got our notice of eviction in January.

“We share the apartment with an elderly lady who’s recovering from cancer. It’s tough on her mentally, it has affected her life. She asks me for updates every day.

“I’m packing the boxes anyway because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’d rather be ready,” she added.

Another resident in the apartment complex, who wishes to remain anonymous, lives with her husband and their three children.

They’ve been ordered to leave by February 2024 and, just like Jekaterina, they’ve nowhere to go.

“We’ve got an eviction notice, we’ve to leave in February. I got the notice in June,” the woman said.

“My friends got the notice too, they’re living a long time in their apartment, so I was expecting it. We’ve the same landlord.

“For all of us, there’s nowhere to go. We’ve looked on Daft, we’ve tried the agencies for a place to rent for a family of five.

“There’s nothing we can do. We’ve no answers. My kids are 2, 4 and 9. Myself and my husband are worried, this is our apartment, we’ve been here for a long time.

“All the kids were raised here, we’ve been here since 2013, it’ll be 11 years in February. We’ll have to leave, we’ve no choice if the guards come with a court notice.

“I’ve been in Swords for about 14 years overall, my husband has been here for about 17 years,” she added.

CATU, the Community Action Tenants Union, will host a solidarity rally on the day the evictions are due to begin. The aim is for the community to come together and support the tenants.

Helen, a regional organiser with CATU, said: “They’ve not been given the same eviction date. One of the evictions is for August 16, but they’re going through an appeal process with the RTB. One eviction is confirmed for August 24.

“In CATU, we believe that nobody should be evicted into homelessness.

“On the day of the eviction, the gardai or security cannot come and get you out of the house until it’s brought through the court and they get a court order.

“If the landlord or estate agent comes over and asks you to leave, that’s where CATU comes in and we have a barbecue or a coffee morning, or just have neighbours around.

“It’s called a solidarity rally, but it’ll just be a nice environment, there’ll be no chanting,” she added.

People Before Profit is also standing with CATU and the residents of Applewood facing eviction.

Spokesman Ollie Power said: “The residents are showing a lot of courage. We want the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien to step in and stop these families from being evicted.

“We want the eviction ban reinstated. We want the council and the Department of Housing to start measurements and take these properties into public ownership.

“In the longer term, we’d like to see a system of compulsory purchase orders for landlords.”

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly added: “The government was wrong to insist on lifting the eviction ban while they are failing to meet their targets in housing and while the housing crisis they have caused is showing no signs of improving.

“The government, and in particular the minister for housing in whose constituency these evictions are happening, need to answer the question ‘where are people meant to go?’

“Homeless accommodation is at breaking point, and I genuinely worry that this government does not realise the scale of the crisis.”

A spokesman for Fingal County Council is encouraging households to contact them at the earliest stage if their tenancy is at risk.

“Fingal continues to provide advice and support to new presenting households and, in the first instance, every effort is made to prevent families or individuals from entering homelessness,” he said.

“We encourage households to contact us at the earliest stage if their Tenancy is at risk.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Housing is urging those impacted to raise a case with the RTB.

In a statement, they said “it would be inappropriate for the Department or Minister to comment on the specifics of any individual case”.

“If tenants believe they have been issued with an invalid Notice of Termination, they should raise a case with the RTB.

“Tenants can also refer a dispute to the RTB if they believe an illegal eviction may be occurring. The RTB can intervene in these cases and maintain the tenancy until a case is heard.”