Simon Harris says RTÉ should be ‘reporting on the news, not being the news’

RTÉ needs to work to bring “finality” to its ongoing scandals and “the sooner the better,” according to minister Simon Harris.

The Higher Education Minister said: “We don't need a kind of an ongoing soap opera.

"We need RTÉ reporting on the news, not being the news. And I think the quicker we can get back to that place the better for all of us.”

Mr Harris said he did not know if there was any tension between Government and RTÉ, as reported at the weekend, adding: “I think Kevin Bakhurst got off to a very encouraging start, in terms of a number of swift decisions that were made. I think that's been broadly welcomed.

“When I certainly think needs to happen, though, is that we don't have a situation where the Dáil resumes in September and go back to RTÉ stories again.

“We need a situation where progress is made. The month of August should not be seen as a month off, in terms of making progress in relation to very serious financial and governance issues that came to fore in relation to RTÉ.

“I know there's a new director general in there. I’ve no doubt he and his team are working hard in relation to this, but I think it's certainly desirable to bring finality in terms of answers and the next steps and action plans.”

He said the Government has been clear in relation to any additional funding that may be required by RTÉ, adding: “There will be conditions attached to that.

“And certainly one of those conditions is going to be transparency and being able to assure the taxpayers in this country that RTÉ has moved to a much better place.”

Mr Harris was asked if the return of Ryan Tubridy to the same flagship time-slot on RTÉ radio would send the wrong signal to the listeners on whom the station and the Government rely to pay the licence fee.

It has been reported that Mr Tubridy was continued to be paid since the scandal erupted in June, albeit at a reduced rate, while the station has also paid for the replacements in his radio slot, such as Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney.

Mr Bakhurst is continuing talks with Mr Tubridy on the broadcaster’s possible return.

Mr Harris said: “I’m not sure (about a Tubridy return), if I’m being very honest. Firstly, I think it's kind of unedifying and inappropriate for Government ministers to start giving a view on who should present which radio programme.

“That's not a space I wish to be in. I do not have any expertise to offer the director general. But I do think the sooner the better that finality can be brought to these issues. We don't need a kind of an ongoing soap opera.”