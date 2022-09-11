Simon Coveney says Liz Truss’ approach to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘very unhelpful’
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol was “very unhelpful,” according to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.
Mr Coveney has previously hit out at Ms Truss in the row over the protocol and said that she was making “no effort” to resolve ongoing issues.
He also previously criticised the protocol row being used within the Conservative Party to generate support for leadership by Ms Truss.
“You have to differentiate between personal relationships and political responsibilities,” he told RTÉ’s This Week radio programme.
“We speak to each other plainly, or certainly we did when she was my counterpart.
“The approach that she decided to take as Foreign Secretary towards the protocol was, in my view, very unhelpful. It was an approach that I challenged, with her personally and that meant we had some difficult conversations. But that’s politics.”
Mr Coveney said Ms Truss had a “very strident” view in what she needed to achieve.
“She had a very strident view to what she believed she needed to do, and my job was to protect Irish interests.”
He said he met her in Westminster a couple of weeks ago and the relationship he has with her on a personal level as “very warm”.
He urged the UK to start a process of “serious and honest negotiation”.
Meanwhile, he refused to rule out a domestic price cap on energy prices as Budgetary discussions continue within Government next week.
“We will make a significant impact in terms of the pressure that families are feeling by spending a lot of money, which I think is justified,” he said.
This year’s entire multi billion surplus will not be spent on the cost of living package of one-off measures which will be announced alongside the Budget, according to the minister.
“We need to make sure that we respond immediately to the pressures that people face but also that we have some resources in reserve should these prices continue into next year.”
Today's Headlines
Water risk | Kids dice with death on top of 200ft Meath water tower in TikTok stunt
That Girl Is A Cowboy | Una Healy channels ‘cowgirl vibes’ at Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park
‘Sleep little angels’ | Gardai probe arson lead after two kids die in horror car blaze in Westmeath
UNDER ENOCH & KEY | Transgender row teacher Enoch Burke tells prison bosses, ‘I won't purge contempt’
King Charles appears to lose patience with aide during proclamation ceremony
devastated | Thomas Tuchel issues emotional statement as leaks emerge surrounding his exit
TRAGEDY | Man (21) killed on way to pick up baby from hospital ‘was so proud’ of new son, funeral told
'It's time' | Jedward call on King Charles to ‘hand back’ Northern Ireland
All Day Long | Garth Brooks: Threat of rain can’t dampen party atmosphere among fans at Croke Park
Devastating | Vigil to take place for two children who died in fatal car blaze in Westmeath