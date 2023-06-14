Simon Coveney confirms there’s ‘no issue’ with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s leadership

Mr Coveney also promised there will be a ‘lot of money to spend’ on helping the public in the upcoming budget.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has said there is no leadership issue in Fine Gael.

The Cork man was speaking amid speculation about the future of Leo Varadkar as party leader, amid rumour of discontent within the ranks.

The Sunday newspapers reported questions over the effectiveness of Varadkar's leadership, as the party’s popularity declines.

On Monday, Mr Varadkar said he believes he has the backing of the vast majority of his party. Minister Coveney backed his colleague on Newstalk Breakfast when asked if there was any issue.

"No, it's as simple as that - there isn't,” he refuted.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Mr Coveney also promised there will be a ‘lot of money to spend’ on helping the public in the upcoming budget.

Plans for the fiscal year 2024 will drop in September or October and with Fine Gael’s popularity dropping to 20pc, it is time the public felt the realization of living in one of the world’s richest countries.

"We need to spend some of that tax revenue to ensure that we respond to the pressures that families are under,” Mr Coveney said.

Recent analysis showed that Irish electricity prices have risen 112pc since 2020, against an average of 62pc across the euro zone.

The ESB recently paid the Government a €300 million dividend. With a population of approximately five million people, that would be €60 per person.

Ireland is now the second richest country in the world, by GDP per capita (all the money made divided by the population), which is a global measure for gauging the wealth of nations.

"We're not going to move into the space of spending money in a way that's unsustainable," Mr Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast.

"We know in the upcoming budget there will be a lot of money to spend, but there's also going to be money put away for the future.”

"What we do have now is a very strong and growing economy that is producing a tax revenue beyond expectations.

"We need to spend some of that tax revenue to ensure that we respond to the pressures that families are under.

"But we've also got to put some of that resource available for the future, to make sure that we don't make the mistakes that were made 20 years ago," Simon added.

With the Government’s popularity in the doldrums, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently warned his party that being too cautious with spending could “push more people into poverty or into financial distress”.

Stock photo

“There can be a cost to excessive caution. A pessimism bias is as much a risk as an optimism bias.

“The financial crisis, Brexit, the pandemic and the inflation and energy crisis all have something in common in my experience.

“The worst impacts on our economy that were projected at the time didn't actually arise and we recovered more quickly than we projected or expected.

“If the Government takes an overly cautious approach in dealing with the cost of living crisis or climate crisis, it is making a conscious decision to reduce living standards and to do less.

“That's not something that I think we can stand over given our fiscal position,” Mr Varadkar said.