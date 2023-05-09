Significant delays on M4 in Co Meath after truck overturns
Gardaí said emergency services are currently at the scene
A truck has overturned on the motorway in Co Meath this evening causing significant delays for motorists.
The incident occurred on the M4 eastbound between Junction 10 Kinnegad and Junction 9 Enfield.
Gardaí said emergency services are currently at the scene.
This has resulted in a full road closure and traffic is slow moving on the M4 eastbound. The truck is pictured on its side, lying across the median strip.
It’s understood a number of ambulances and fire engines responded to the incident.
Emergency services directed all HGVs to park in the right lane to allow motorists to pass along the hard shoulder.
The incident was reported shortly after 5pm this evening and long delays were reported.
There are currently no reports of any injuries or fatalities at this time.
More to follow..
