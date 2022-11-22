Sickening attack on two gardai in Ballyfermot recorded on video

They were responding to reports of a row that had spilled out onto the street before a number of people turned on them.

Two gardaí have been injured following a group assault in Ballyfermot, west Dublin overnight.

One male garda remains in hospital with head injuries while a female garda was also injured in the attack outside a pub on the Ballyfermot Road at around 12.45am.

They were responding to reports of a row that had spilled out onto the street before a number of people turned on them.

The incident comes just weeks after a high-profile ramming incident in Ballyfermot after which more resources were promised to support gardaí in the area.

Video footage of the latest incident shows gardaí attempting to intervene in a row between a number of people.

The male officer can be seen receiving a number of kicks and punches to he head by several men.

The female garda was also targeted during the incident and was dragged by the hair as one of the assailants repeatedly said, “You’re a girl guard”.

The recorded clip also mocks the gardaí being assaulted with the caption reading: "Guards getting broke up... Ballyers finest" along with five laughing face emojis.

The injured gardaí called for assistance from nearby colleagues who arrived promptly.

Both gardaí were taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment.

It is understood the male garda required stitches to his head and remains in hospital “pending further assessment” while the female officer has since been discharged.

Two men, one aged in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene for assault contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A woman aged in her 50s was also arrested at the scene for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Speaking about the incident, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said: “My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues from Ballyfermot who were viciously assaulted last night whilst going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members that were injured a full and speedy recovery.

She added: “A full investigation has been initiated at Ballyfermot Garda Station and we are appealing for any person that witnessed the incident or that has any video footage of the incident to contact the investigating team at Ballyfermot Garda Station 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“We also ask that any footage of the incident is not circulated further on social media.”

Meanwhile, the “horrifying” incident is being widely criticised online by members of the public and garda representatives alike.

Antoinette Cunningham, Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors’ General Secretary, said: “Shocking videos of this terribly assault on colleagues circulating widely on social media…a terrible & vicious attack on members of @gardainfo who are doing their job & we pray for their recovery... this needs to be condemned by all as totally unacceptable @AGSI_Ireland @gardarep”.

Others have condemned the passersby who took videos of the incident for failing to help the injured officers.

One person wrote: “Shameful that members of the public stand back and film this rather than intervene to help the Gardaí.”

Another said: “My God. And people stood by while this was happening to two young workers carrying out their duties to protect the public. Absolutely appalling.”

In September, two gardaí required medical treatment and were signed off work after their patrol car was rammed on Cherry Orchard Avenue.

Two stolen cars were used to crash into their vehicle as the joyriders were egged on by a large group of youths.

Four teenagers have since appeared in court in relation to the investigation.

More to follow...