Sick troll created Twitter account mocking tragic teen Noah Donohoe’s remains

“The tweet was taken down, but it needs shown. We cannot turn our heads away from hate crime – it needs dealt with, and I, as Noah’s mummy, will protect him against all hate as much as I can.”

Noah Donohoe’s heartbroken mother, Fiona, appeals to the public to help her find the ‘answers’ to questions she has about her son’s disappearance and death

Noah Donohoe’s grief-torn mum is reeling after a spineless troll created an online account poking fun at the youngster’s skeletal remains.

Fiona Donohoe spoke of her disgust after the sicko created a Twitter account to taunt her over her boy’s storm drain death titled “Noah’s Ghost”.

The feed featured a picture of Skeletor from the 1980s cartoon Masters Of The Universe – and an image of a floating black poltergeist.

Grieving Fiona said the warped online user removed the account after she tackled it online.

But she said it needs to be classed as a hate crime that should result in jail time for the creator of the account.

She made the statement in an online post that showed the homepage section of the troll’s account, featuring a black and white ghost and still of

Fiona was hit by the creepy troll hours before she started campaigning online for deprived children who face starvation amid the cost of living crisis.

She is backing the work of People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll in calling for more support for kids who face a Christmas without heat and

food due to spiralling household bills.

Fiona has been sharing links to Gerry’s radio appearances and a demonstration he organised against energy price hikes with her 35,000 Twitter followers.

She said she feared Noah would have been among the children hit with poverty.

Fiona tweeted: “Noah would be one of these children and so this is why I care.”

Sick Noah troll

She added she was left disgusted by King Charles’ show of grief over his mum Queen Elizabeth’s death as he doesn’t have to deal with the prospect of choosing between heating or eating this winter.

Fiona said: “The king had his day (and I really do care about a family member in grief)... but let us, the poor people, have our day… because he will not be paying pensioners’ bills or feeding our children in the energy crisis.”

The heartbroken mum hit out days before a lawyer acting on behalf of her family raised “exceptional concerns” over the scheduling of an inquesT into Noah’s mystery-shrouded death.

Brenda Campbell KC, on behalf of the family, last week told a pre-inquest review hearing of a number of issues they want to be raised, including

the time allocated and submissions around a jury.

She was speaking as the remote hearing on Friday had to be cut short due to technical difficulties.

She said: “We don’t want to lose any momentum. We are exceptionally concerned about the date of the inquest, the amount of work that needs

to be done, and the time allocated to the inquest, and these are all issues that we wanted to raise today.”

Earlier this month, High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, who is Northern Ireland’s presiding coroner, upheld a police application to withhold sensitive material from an inquest into the death of the schoolboy.

He said disclosing the information would create a risk to public interest but insisted none of material subject to the PSNI’s Public Interest

Immunity (PII) application is of “central relevance” to the questions the scheduled inquest would explore.

Another date is set to be fixed to hold the pre-inquest review hearing.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has signed a PII certificate in July, which will allow some police material relating to the boy’s death, and the subsequent investigation, to be redacted.

Fiona is convinced its use is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of her son’s death.

Three files of police information are at the centre of the controversy, consisting of around 600 pages and at least 119 redactions.

Lawyers for the PSNI said the redactions mostly related to document reference numbers and the grading of intelligence.

Earlier this year, The Sunday World revealed Noah’s lifelong terror of the dark is the heart-rending reason his family had him cremated.

His mother Fiona was so distraught at the idea of her son’s body being locked in a pitch-black casket she chose cremation over having a grave for her boy to visit.

The distressing decision means the family will never be able to have his body exhumed to check new theories about his death – or probe the fear he may have been attacked by a heroin needle-wielding drug user as he cycled along Belfast’s Royal Avenue.

His family are convinced Noah’s phobia of the dark is one of the keys to unravelling the mystery of why his corpse was found 950 metres into an underground storm drain, where the boy his mum called the “light of my life” wouldn’t have been able to see a thing in his final moments.

More than two years on, Noah’s death in June 2020 is still knotted in a mystery involving right-wing psychologist Jordan Peterson, a stolen rucksack and laptop, missing clothes, heroin addiction, sectarianism, racism, a jail confession, unidentified men lurking at a housing estate, a silver car, CCTV blackspots,

Noah’s body showing no signs of being submerged in a tunnel for six days before he was found, sightings of him walking and cycling naked, online sleuths, tales of a sinister initiation ceremony gone tragically wrong – and mounting accusations of a police “cover up”.

In August 2020, coroner Joe McCrisken told a preliminary inquest there was “no evidence” to suggest anyone else was involved in Noah’s death and pleaded for “baseless and inaccurate rumours” about what happened to the lad to stop.

But Fiona’s sister Niamh has said their lives will be consumed with a quest for “transparency” and “truth” over mysteries including why Noah was found dead in a part of Belfast he never usually visited.

There is also mystery over how his body ended up travelling nearly 1,000 metres through a narrow storm drain system before being discovered with little sign of water damage.

There are allegations the PII ruling is being used to potentially protect informants, but police lawyers say it is common for forces to apply for

the certificates to protect police methodology.