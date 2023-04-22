Sick Irish Nazis celebrate Hitler’s birthday by baking cakes in his honour

His deranged followers started posting their photos on neo-Nazi social media pages this week

Sick Ulster Nazis celebrated Adolf Hitler’s birthday this week by baking cakes in his honour, we can reveal.

Members of Ulster Blood and Honour joined Blood and Honour members around the world to mark the occasion by having a shameless cake competition.

Despite being dead for almost 80 years, Hitler continues to be worshipped by fanatics all over the world.

His deranged followers started posting their photos on neo-Nazi social media pages this week and some of the cakes posted were made in Northern Ireland.

We can reveal the same crowd who hosted a secretive Nazi gig at a social club in north Belfast in February have been privately sharing their love of Hitler in the days leading up to his birthday on Thursday.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889 and died on April 30, 1945 after taking his own life in a Berlin bunker as the Second World War approached its end.

Nazi cakes

Ulster members of the hardcore Blood and Honour are celebrating his birthday and the Sunday Worldhas seen one Ulster member’s tribute to the world’s biggest mass murderer.

The cake had ‘Happy Birthday Adolf Hitler’ inscribed across it in icing.

Another cake posted by a Nazi in Florida had a Nazi swastika baked into the topping and swastika flags decorating the edges.

Sadly, Hitler’s birthday is celebrated every year all over the world.

Last year a restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, called the cops when a group of Nazis held a party for Hitler.

They even posed for photographs and stood giving Nazi salutes. The restaurant apologised, saying they had no idea the group were Nazis until the last minute when they pulled out a cake and displayed photos commemorating the evil mass murderer.

Six years ago a Polish neo-Nazi group called Pride and Modernity celebrated Hitler’s birthday in a forest at night by dressing in SS and Wehrmacht uniforms and nailing swastikas to trees in an shocking ceremony which took place just 30 miles away from Auschwitz.

Ulster Blood and Honour are a relatively small but active branch and we recently revealed how they staged a neo-Nazi gig in Belfast.

Notorious British band Brutal Assault were joined at the secretive show by two bands from Europe.

Members of a Polish far-right group were also in attendance for the event, which was organised with strict security in fear of being targeted by protests.

Blood and Honour was founded by the late Ian Stuart Donaldson, who fronted notorious band Skrewdriver.

It wasn’t the first time the hate-filled bands have held secret gigs in Northern Ireland and the Sunday World has been told there are plans for many more after the Nazi-supporting lunatics were chased from holding their gigs in Britain.

In recent times, venues hosting these gigs in Scotland and England have been infiltrated by Hope Not Hate members, forcing them to cancel before they actually took place.

Hope Not Hate managed to stop a gig last November that was supposed to take place in Bathgate, Scotland.

Belfast remains one of the few destinations still hosting the secretive shows which are a depressing reminder that there remains a contingent of deluded far-right supporters in this country — despite thousands of people from Northern Ireland dying during the war against Hitler’s murderous regime.

In 2019 we revealed how the racist knuckle-draggers held a skinhead gig at a secret destination in east Belfast.

Bands from Italy and the Czech Republic flew into the country to headline the far-right bash.

They brought with them supporters from throughout Europe, with others travelling from the Republic of Ireland.

Among those in attendance was infamous north coast Nazi Mark Brown.