Showbiz world pays tribute to 'beautiful' ex-wife of RTE legend Mike Murphy

Mike Murphy was among the mourners at the funeral mass in Dublin

BROADCASTER Mike Murphy was among a large group of mourners who paid tribute to his first wife Eileen at her funeral mass today.

Among the large attendance at St Brigid’s church in Cabinteely in south Dublin were Eileen Wright, Norma Smurfit, Jackie Lavin, Lorraine Keane and Peter Devlin, Ruth Griffin and Alan Quinlan, Rosemary Smith, Adele King (Twink) and John McColgan.

Lorraine Keane and Peter Devlin. Pics : Mark Doyle

Murphy and his first wife Eileen divorced in 1995.

They had four children, Elaine, Carol, Dee and Mark, and grandson Mack.

Murphy, who turned 80 last October, wore a face mask for much of the service.

The funeral mass of Eileen Murphy

The broadcaster, who found fame in the 1970s and 1980s with TV shows such as ‘The Live Mike’ and ‘Murphy’s America’, later married Ann Walsh, who was his producer on The Arts Show.

Eileen (nee Dixon) Murphy, who lived in Foxrock, was cremated at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold’s Cross.

John McColgan & Adele King. Pics : Mark Doyle

Last night, dozens of people paid tribute to Eileen on the website rip.ie.

One wrote: "Farewell my darlin' friend .. my life was enriched by having you in it and having you as a dear friend."

While another wrote: "My deepest sympathy to you all on the loss of your beautiful mum. A warm caring and creative person with a big heart."

A former RTE worker described Eileen as a beautiful person.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Your mother was so beautiful internally and externally. She filled our hearts with joy. God rest."

At the start of this century Mike Murphy took a 10 year break from broadcasting to focus on property developing, but returns to the airwaves in 2011 with a new show called ‘The big interview’, where he met people who made a significant impact on Ireland.