Shortage of dentists in Ireland means kids are missing vital school check-ups

A backlog of almost 10 years for kids waiting to access the HSE School Dental Screening Service has been described as a scandal.

It has emerged that some children who should be receiving three check-ups in primary school are not being seen until fourth year of secondary school.

Chief Executive of the Irish Dental Association (IDA), Fintan Hourihan, told Newstalk Breakfast that children are meant to have check-ups in second, fourth and sixth class but this not happening.

"It has gotten this bad, and is quite scandalous, because of years of neglect by running down a service, by the collapse in the scheme for adults, which is bringing adults in for care into clinics which are struggling to cope with looking after children and vulnerable patients," he said.

"It really is quite unbelievable."

Mr Hourihan, said that while some parents can afford to go private, this service looks after the most vulnerable.

"Some parents can do that, but bear in mind: the value of the public dental service is it offers care for the most vulnerable - the ones who struggle to meet the cost - and the ones who really don't have the option of going private,” he revealed.

He said those being left behind "are the people, to start with, with probably the greatest need".

Mr Hourihan stressed this is down to understaffing and a lack of resources.

"It is becoming very difficult to recruit and retain in the public service," he said.

"There are shortages in dentistry generally; but what's happening is over the years, as dentists retire, in many instances there's no effort made to replace them.

"Obviously the population is increasing, the public service dentists are also looking after special care patients, looking after refugees.

"This has been neglected for many years, but I was shocked when I found that here in Offaly that children as old as 16/17 that's when they're first receiving their first dental exam."

The numbers of practising public-only dentists has dropped by almost one quarter (23%) in the last 15 years.

The IDA has said the HSE need to hire 76 dentists immediately just to bring the service back to that level.