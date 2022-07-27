Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured

Gardai confirmed enquiries are ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

These are the violent scenes which resulted in two men being seriously injured after a fight broke out at the weekend.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Duleek Business Park in Co Meath around 4am on Saturday morning after reports of a violent incident amongst a large group of people.

Two men were rushed by ambulance to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries, believed not to be life threatening.

Our video shows a fight involving men, some of whom are brandishing cudgels, poles, a hurley, a wheel brace and other implements, as beatings are carried out.

A beeping car caught up in the melee beeped its horn as the driver fled the scene, while bodies lay scattered on the ground after being injured.

Local Senator Sharon Keogan admits she is “horrified” at the incident.

"I became aware of it, Gardai are dealing with it, the county council are dealing with is as are government agencies,” Senator Keogan told the Sunday World.

"This does not involve anybody anybody from Duleek, that’s living in Duleek. It involves people from outside our area. I believe groups from Drogheda and Balbriggan were involved in it.”

She added: “We have state of the are CCTV in our town where the incident occurred and the people involved are visible. Businesses have supplied videos to strengthen prosecutions.”

”Nothing like this has ever happened in Duleek before,” she noted. “There has been a couple of other incidents at that same venue before, which Gardai would have dealt with.

"But nothing to this extent. It’s absolutely horrific. It won’t happen in our town again, I can assure you of that.”

The Independent Senator said the county council are checking the planning conditions of the event that happened there that night.

Loal councillor Stephen McKee (FF) told the Sunday World he is “outraged” at the incident.

"We need more Garda resources in the area to stamp out the likes of this,” he said.

"This seems to have happened after a venue was used for a late night music event and it needs to be looked into whether the premises has a licence.

"But the violence seen was totally unacceptable and appalling.”

"The Gardai at Ashbourne are investigating a serious incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning last, July 23rd,” a Garda spokesman said.

"At approximately 4am, Gardai responded to a report of a large altercation at Duleek Business Park. Two males sustained serious injuries and were brought to Drogheda hospital.

"Both males’ conditions are believed to be non-life threatening. Gardai are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have recordings of it to contact Laytown Garda Station on 041-9813320, Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."