Shocking video shows man dangerously ‘scutting’ on back of Dublin Bus

Video footage of what appears to be a man hanging onto the back of a Dublin Bus as it navigates its way through a north city suburb has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a black clad figure being carried on the back of a number 27 bus as it travels through what is referred to as Darndale, in the north of the city.

A woman’s voice narrating the video from a vehicle travelling behind the bus is incredulous as she witnesses the spectacle.

“A fella, hanging off the side of the bus. What the f**k? This is ridiculous,” she states. “He’s like, literally, hanging off the side of the bus.”

The man in black is seen ‘scutting’ on the back of the bus as it skirts past a roundabout.

The bus then indicates left as it turns at the end of the road where the figure is more clearly seen, although his face is covered.

Dublin Bus has been asked for comment.