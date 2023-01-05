Shocking scenes as Bus Eireann Expressway bus bursts into flames in Donegal

An eye-witness said it appeared that the fire started at the rear of the bus

This is the moment a Bus Eireann Expressway bus went on fire in Co Donegal this evening.

The bus burst into flames on the outskirts of Letterkenny at the Dry Arch Roundabout around 8.30pm.

They also said the driver of the bus was standing along the road.

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.

The woman said "We were driving past it and all you could see was this huge fire in the distance and we suddenly noticed it was a bus on fire.

"It was pretty frightening. Hopefully nobody was injured. The fire brigade and gardai were there pretty quickly but there was a huge traffic tailback."

Gardai and other emergency services rushed to the scene of the dramatic incident.

The road was immediately cordoned off to allow the fire service to extinguish the blaze.

It is understood that the Bus Eireann Expressway vehicle was traveling to Dublin from Letterkenny and had only left the bus station two minutes earlier when it encountered trouble.

One passenger, who asked not to be named, told the Donegal Daily news website that passengers began to hear "small explosions."

Smoke then began to come into the bus.

One passenger opened an emergency exit and all the passengers managed to get out.

It is also understood that the passengers luggage was taken off the bus before the fire caught momentum.

The passengers were taken back to Letterkenny bus station and were put on a second bus for their journey to Dubllin.