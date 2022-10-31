Shocking photos show chaos of car crash in Donabate graveyard in Dublin
Dramatic images posted to Twitter show the aftermath of the crash into a Dublin graveyard.
Shocking photos show the aftermath of a shock car crash into a Dublin cemetery at the weekend.
On Saturday night, a car careened through the wall of St Patrick's Graveyard in Donabate – damaging several graves in the process.
Dublin Fire Brigade shared news of the crash and the chaos it left behind on its Twitter account.
The driver of the car was rushed to hospital for treatment after first responders removed the roof to rescue them.
The female in her 40s was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance.
Gardaí also attended the incident on the Main Street in Donabate at approximately 3.15am on Sunday morning.
Dramatic images posted on Twitter show a near-destroyed car bonnet crumpled from the collision with the stone wall.
The photos also show the aftermath of the rescue, with the roof removed from the smashed and shattered vehicle.
A number of graves are shown broken around or underneath the car as emergency services worked around the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade shared the news of the incident yesterday on Twitter.
"Firefighters extricated a patient from a car after it was driven through the wall of a cemetery in Donabate overnight,” they said.
“The patient was kept stable by firefighters and paramedics while the roof was removed and then they were transported to hospital by ambulance.
“Unfortunately, several graves were damaged.”
