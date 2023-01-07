Shocking image shows lucky escape for family as 40ft truck ploughs into Wicklow home

Neither the occupants of the properties or the driver of the lorry were injured

THE occupants of a home in Wicklow town had a lucky escape after a large articulated lorry ploughed into their property while attempting to take a sharp turn and tore down a wall and part of the building.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning as the 40-foot truck tried to manoeuvre from Castle Street, down Quarantine Hill.

A section of the wall surrounding the property was knocked down, while an interior wall of the home was also destroyed, partially exposing the inside of the premises, including an oil tank.

A wall on the other side of road also suffered minor damaged.

Neither the occupants of the properties or the driver of the lorry were injured and the road had to be closed off for a period to allow for the removal of the damaged lorry.

It’s not the first incident of a lorry causing disruption attempting to turn at Quarantine Hill. In December of 2020, two large trucks ended up causing major congestion after getting stuck while trying to drive down Quarantine Hill from Castle Street.

In both incidents the trucks caused a major blockage and had to be towed away.

At the time, Cllr Paul O’Brien, the current Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, made calls for additional signage for heavy goods vehicles and large trucks and he has reiterated those calls after Thursday’s close shave.

“I lived on that road at that junction at one stage, so I know it well. There used to be a wall there preventing vehicles turning left at Quarantine Hill, but that was removed over 20 years ago.

It’s a bit of a bottleneck, but the major issue is Google Maps sending people down Quarantine Hill rather than directing them to use the Port Road,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“I don’t think the one-way system is responsible as it has happened before the system was introduced.

"I’m not saying the one-way system didn’t play a part, but it certainly wasn’t the main cause.

“A lot of money went into the Port Road, and people’s development levies are still paying for it, and the Port Road is meant to alleviate the traffic in the centre of the town.

"I have been in contact with Google Maps and asked them to get back to me to rectify the situation involving Quarantine Hill, but an experienced driver, which you should be if you are driving those sort of lorries, should know they can’t make that turn and should be able to react accordingly.

“It’s a terrible way to start the New Year for the residents of the damaged house and they are going to have to go through their insurance, with all the added stress that involves.

"I have reached out to them and I will also once again ask the Council to erect signage advising large trucks and lorries that Quarantine Hill isn’t suitable.