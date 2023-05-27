‘Shock’ after body of woman (30s) found in house in Co Roscommon

The woman, who was aged in her thirties, was discovered unresponsive at the property in the Kilglass area

Gardai have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a house in Co Roscommon this morning.

The woman, who was aged in her thirties, was discovered unresponsive at the property in the Kilglass area.

Her body was removed from the scene and brought to University Hospital Galway.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist tomorrow and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

A Gardai spokeswoman said: “The scene at Kilglass, Co Roscommon is currently preserved for a technical examination.

“Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Independent Councillor Tom Crosby, who knows the deceased and her family, said the community is “shocked and saddened” by the news.

“She was a young woman and very well-known in the community. She comes from a large family and they are very well respected.

“News of her death is only just filtering out now and everyone is numb. Our thoughts and prayers go to all of her family, please God they find the strength to get through this,” he told independent.ie