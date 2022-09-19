Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
The road was completely closed for traffic travelling between Kilbeggan and Moate but has since reopened.
A flock of sheep being carried in a livestock trailer died in a crash on the M6 motorway earlier today.
The M6 was closed to westbound traffiuc at Moate (J7) and both westbound and eastbound traffic from Moate (J6) to Tullamore (J5) this afternoon after emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle collision at around 10am this morning.
The road was completely closed for traffic travelling between Kilbeggan and Moate but has since reopened.
An overturned car and damaged livestock trailer are visible in footage taken at the scene and several garda officers are present.
Read more
One man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the M6 motorway this morning.
“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at Junction 6 Eastbound on the M6, in the Kilbeggan area of Co Westmeath at approximately 10am today, Monday, 19th September 2022,” a spokesperson said.
“One man was conveyed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
“A number of sheep who were being transported in a livestock trailer died as a result of the collision.
“The road has now reopened.”
Today's Headlines
Freedom | Adnan Syed to be released as conviction for murder of Hae Min Lee overturned
Harassment allegations | Eoghan Harris and wife Gwen Halley will not face criminal charges over tweets
'Active investigation' | Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Painful memories | Bono recalls how his mother Iris ‘was never spoken of again’ after sudden death
remanded | Dublin prison officer charged with drug offences following €144k cannabis seizure
Missing Person | Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
Horror collision | Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
'Sex act' | Cleaner at Covid contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and masturbated
REVEALED | Johnny Morrissey: Kinahan enforcer and wife Nicola were ‘neighbours from hell’
Neighbours from cell | Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady