‘She wanted someone who understood her grief. She was heartbroken’ – Sinéad O’Connor’s final days

Her death is “not being treated as suspicious”, but a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Sinéad O’Connor moved to London earlier this year while she was struggling with grief following the tragic death of her son. Photo: David Conachy

Sinéad O’Connor with her son Shane, who she described as ‘the love of my life, the lamp of my soul’. Shane struggled with mental health issues throughout his life and died by suicide in January 2022

The move back to London earlier this year was a chance to feel something again. It was in London all those years ago when she was 18 that Sinéad O’Connor landed with “fire in my belly”, she once told her friend Patrick Treacy.

“She ended a relationship to go to London when she was starting out,” Mr Treacy, a cosmetic surgeon, told the Irish Independent.

“He wanted her to settle down and couldn’t understand why she wanted to be a singer. London became this beacon of freedom.”

On Wednesday morning, it was in a south-east London flat that O’Connor (56) was found unresponsive by the Metropolitan Police. Scotland Yard said the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest is likely to be held in the coming weeks to determine the cause of death.

News of her death has left friends shocked. They knew she was struggling after the death of her son Shane by suicide (17) in January last year.

Understandably, the circumstances of his death left her bereft, but O’Connor was making every effort to get her life back on track.

Several weeks ago, she told social media followers about her move to London after a “23-year absence” and said she was “very happy to be home”.

Crowds gather at the Wall of Fame to pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Work on her new album, No Veteran Dies Alone, was nearing completion and there was talk of an Australian tour next year followed by Europe in 2025.

A decision will now have to be taken whether to release the songs already recorded for the album.

However, from a Twitter account, launched just this month, O’Connor shared a heartbreaking post that revealed she was living like an “undead night creature”.

She compared her existence to being in purgatory since Shane’s death.

“He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally,” she said.

The singer had reached out to a friend who had also suffered the loss of a child. The pair had lengthy telephone conversations about “what it’s like to lose a child”.

“She wanted to speak to someone who understood. She was heartbroken,” a source said.

She recently posted a series of Spotify links to sad songs, including one she dedicated to “all mothers of suicided children”.

She posted links to How Can You Mend A Broken Heart by Al Green, as well as Curtis Mayfield’s Here But I’m Gone and No One Knows About a Good Thing.

ARCHIVE: Sinead O'Connor sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' with Bono on Grafton Street 2012

Another poignant social media post she shared included the statement: “Never forget who helped you in a difficult time.”

She also responded to a user who asked: “Can we talk about how healing makes you become uninterested in like everyone and everything.”

O’Connor wrote back: “Only while you’re healing… once you’re healed it’s a whole different kettle of horses.”

Patrick Treacy said Shane’s death last year saw her “struggle as any mother would”.

“They were very close and Shane certainly loved her unconditionally,” he said.

“She handled it bravely and due to media intrusion at times handled it alone. It [his death] affected her greatly.”

In 2021, O’Connor sold her six-bed house on the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, for €1.04m. Floral tributes, candles and pages of verse were left outside the property yesterday as the local community mourned her.

According to Mr Treacy, O’Connor felt it was time to move on from Wicklow.

“It was felt it was better for her to be with some company for a period,” he said.

She moved to a house in Roscommon, overlooking a lake. It is understood she had a link to the area through a local musician.

“I met her in the local supermarket in Strokestown,” Fianna Fáil senator Eugene Murphy said.

“I hadn’t seen her in the last eight weeks or so, but before that I had. She went to the local hardware quite a bit. Several people would often meet her in Rooskey village. She would be at the local filling station and the pub.

“You would see her sometimes walking the road. I think she just found solace and peace there. Local people let her get on with it. They never bothered her.”

Following Shane’s death, O’Connor cancelled all live performances for the rest of last year due to her “continuing grief”.

She was also spending some time in the Dalkey area of south Dublin.

Yesterday, film-maker Neil Jordan, who is a godfather to one of O’Connor’s children, said he last met her there a month ago and “she was great”.

“She had rented a little cottage in Dalkey,” he said. “I was walking down there and she was sitting outside on the bench, just smoking cigarettes and all these tourists were passing by and had no clue who she was.

“We sat down and talked about music, you know, and I thought she was great. She was great. And then she moved to Brixton and sent me a few texts saying she had left… I just wish she was still around.

“What I’ll remember is her humour, her mischievous face. Maybe fame kind of lacerated her a bit too much. It’s almost like she wanted to destroy this beautiful singer, her face, everything that she had. But she never actually destroyed her voice, which is great.”

Actor Russell Crowe also recounted a chance encounter with O’Connor in Dalkey last year while he was having an outdoor pint.

“There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, ‘Oh, it’s you, Russell’,” he said, adding that she sat for a while drinking tea.

“In a conversation without fences, we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer.

“I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine. When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

“We sat there, the four of us, and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart, Sinéad.”

Mr Treacy, who had known O’Connor for decades, said he was “very close” to the singer and she had contacted him before going to London. He called her on Saturday but did not get speaking to her on the phone.

“Sinéad had her good days and bad days and I helped her though difficult ones as best I could,” he said.

“Recently she was quite keen to finish work on her album No Veteran Dies alone, which represented her time in the United States helping dying army veterans.

“She started work on it again, but it was complicated by the death of her son and the publication of her memoir.”

The music, it seems, was where O’Connor found her healing.

In March, she made a by then rare public appearance at the Choice Music Awards where she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album. Dave Fanning presented the award for her second record I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which was released in 1990.

She got a standing ovation after dedicating the award to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community. And not just the Ukrainian ones”.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. Mashallah. I love you very much and I wish you happiness. Thank you,” she said.

Among those to have spoken with O’Connor in recent days was broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, who said she was “as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever”.

On July 9, she filmed herself at the new flat in London, saying the death of a child wasn’t “good for one’s body or soul”.

It is understood she struggled with the circumstances of Shane’s death. He took his own life after escaping from a Dublin hospital where he was on suicide watch. Gardaí recovered his body in the Bray area following a search.

In a tribute to O’Connor, along with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke, Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan said: “We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy.”