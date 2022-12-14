Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shares new photo of her husband in hospital
MacGowan was admitted to hospital on December 5.
Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared another update with fans on the singer’s health after he was hospitalised last week.
Victoria Mary Clarke took to social media yesterday and said she hoped the Pogues’ Frontman would be discharged on Wednesday.
Ms Clarke previously told fans on Twitter that the 64-year-old was being treated for “an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok”.
MacGowan was admitted to hospital on December 5.
The musician is confined to a wheelchair following accidents in 2016 and again in 2020.
He now has a fulltime carer after he fell and broke his pelvis in 2016 while reportedly doing “a complicated dance move” according to his wife and in late 2020 broke his knee and tore his ligaments; injuries from which he has never recovered.
Ms Clarke shared a picture of him smiling this afternoon and said: “Fingers crossed @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow.”
Fingers crossed 🤞 @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow! @poguesofficial pic.twitter.com/6EC4peRegy— @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 13, 2022
Fans flooded to the comment section to send their thoughts and prayers to Shane and Victoria during this difficult time.
“Yes! Home for Christmas and Birthday! Glad to hear it,” one user wrote.
Read more
“Brilliant news- please keep well Shane,” another said.
While another wrote: “Fingers firmly cross that tomorrow is home time and ready for Christmas.”
The couple have been together for over 35 years and got married in Copenhagen in 2018.
Today's Headlines
On the rob | Face of ‘Grinch’ who stole jewellery, clothing, earphones and a TV from Christmas parcels
Firebomb | Watch: Arsonist sets himself on fire during Dublin van attack
Mil-icious | Love Island’s Millie Court hits back at ‘hurtful’ comments about bikini pictures
fatal attack | Man (22) whose body was dumped in Meath field may have been beaten to death with a hammer
CRIME WORLD | Episode 208: 'Patsy's sons started Hutch-Kinahan feud', Jonathan Dowdall tells Regency trial (Day 2)
merry sex-Mas | Kerry Katona launches OnlyFans Christmas sale with sultry lingerie snap
on the ropes | Irish Olympic boxer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman in pub
major takeaway | Delivery rider caught dealing drugs including ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine in Dublin city
country love | Anna Geary to help rural Ireland find their ‘special someone’ in new RTE dating show
Funeral of five-year-old Strep A victim takes place