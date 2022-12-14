Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shares new photo of her husband in hospital

MacGowan was admitted to hospital on December 5.

Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared another update with fans on the singer’s health after he was hospitalised last week.

Victoria Mary Clarke took to social media yesterday and said she hoped the Pogues’ Frontman would be discharged on Wednesday.

Ms Clarke previously told fans on Twitter that the 64-year-old was being treated for “an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok”.

The musician is confined to a wheelchair following accidents in 2016 and again in 2020.

Shane MacGowan and wife Victoria Mary Clarke at home in Ballsbridge. Photo: Steve Humphreys

He now has a fulltime carer after he fell and broke his pelvis in 2016 while reportedly doing “a complicated dance move” according to his wife and in late 2020 broke his knee and tore his ligaments; injuries from which he has never recovered.

Ms Clarke shared a picture of him smiling this afternoon and said: “Fingers crossed @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow.”

Fans flooded to the comment section to send their thoughts and prayers to Shane and Victoria during this difficult time.

“Yes! Home for Christmas and Birthday! Glad to hear it,” one user wrote.

“Brilliant news- please keep well Shane,” another said.

While another wrote: “Fingers firmly cross that tomorrow is home time and ready for Christmas.”

The couple have been together for over 35 years and got married in Copenhagen in 2018.