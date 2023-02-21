Shane Doherty: Tributes paid to ‘proud Derryman’ killed in tragic Galway road crash

Shane Doherty who was in his 30s, died after the incident involving a car in the Ballindooley area on Sunday

Tributes have been pouring in for a young man who was killed in a fatal road traffic accident on the N84 in Galway at the weekend.

Shane Doherty who was in his 30s, died after the incident involving a car in the Ballindooley area on Sunday, February 19.

Gardai confirmed that a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene while driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

On his RIP.ie page it states that the death has occurred of Shane Doherty of Grattan Road, Galway City, Galway /Derry following an accident.

“Beloved son of Anne, much loved brother to Sibéal (Vancouver, Canada) and Aoife,” the notice reads.

“Pre-deceased by his father Brian. Loved and missed dearly by his brothers-in-law, Paddy and Tomás (Vancouver, Canada), his nieces and nephew, extended family, wide circle of friends and colleagues at the HSE.”

The notice revel that while Shane was originally from Derry he called Galway his home over the last decade.

“He remained a proud Derryman, a lifelong supporter of Derry City FC and a valued family member of the Shaolin MMA Club,” it adds.

“In recent years, Shane was bestowed a new title of Uncle. He was full of love for his two nieces, Aodha and Siabh, and nephew, George (Vancouver, Canada). An intelligent, kind, and sensitive soul, gone before his time.”

Shane’s funeral Mass will take place on Friday, February 24 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, The Claddagh, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery.

The family offered their thanks for the kindness and support shown to them “at this sad time”.

In the condolence section one person has written: “I am one of Shane's work colleagues. Shane was a great guy. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Another adds: “I'm so sorry for Shane's family and friends to hear of his tragic passing. He was a lovely young man, gone too soon. I will keep him in my prayers. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Another offers their “deepest condolences to Shane's family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.”

Shane, who was a member of martial arts school Shaolin MMA Galway, was known to the club as a "friend, student and brother."

In a post on their social media page, the school paid tribute to Shane, writing: "It is with our deepest sadness we announce the passing of our student, friend and brother Shane Doherty. Shane sadly passed away over the weekend. He was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

"Shane like each and every one of you are each unique and vital pieces within our community. Within our Family. Within our Temple. Shane is always with us.

"We are always with him. We are always with you all. If ever you need us. Reach out! To me, Indra, Michel or any of the coaches, or to anyone of your teammates or teachers. We are one tribe. I love you all. Rest in Energy Shane."

Gardaí renewed an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

“Shortly before 6.30am, gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road in Galway. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, later passed away form his injuries,” they said.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, any person that may have been travelling in either direction on the N84, Headford Road, near Carrowbrowne between 5.30am and 06.30am on Sunday, 19th February, 2023 and who may have seen or noticed anything on the road at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.