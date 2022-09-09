Shamrock Rovers fans slammed for mocking Queen’s death by chanting ‘Lizzie in a box’

Shamrock Rovers has warned that fans who appeared to mock the death of the Queen during last night’s Europa Conference League fixture could be reported to the gardaí.

The club has issued a strongly-worded statement after footage emerged on social media appearing to show the League of Ireland club’s Thursday night fixture against Swedish side Djurgarden at Tallaght Stadium.

A section of the Rovers support were filmed singing ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band, with a clip of the chant already viewed more than four million times on Twitter.

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers said they had been “made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game”.

“Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity.

“This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation.

“Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardai.’”

It comes after a minute’s silence before the second half of Hearts’ clash with İstanbul Başakşehir had to be cut short after supporters appeared to jeer and shout obscenities.