Shamrock Rovers fans mock Queen’s death again with ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant in Belguim

Fans were filmed chanting ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ before a match in Belgium this evening

Shamrock Rovers fans have been captured on film mocking the queen’s death less than a week after the club condemned them for the same chant during a match at Tallaght Stadium last week.

In a video shared on Twitter by podcaster and radio presenter Adrian Kennedy, fans who travelled to Belgium ahead of their match against Gent in the Europa Conference League on Thursday can be seen chanting as they’re gathered on the street.

The chant ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band, is in reference to the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday at age 96.

Shamrock Rovers club and the FAI condemned fans for chanting it at Tallaght Stadium when they drew nil all with Sweedish team Djurgårdens.

In a strongly worded statement, they condemned fans and said they had been “made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game”.

“Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.”

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity.”

“This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.’”

“‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation.”

“Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardai.’”

Shamrock Rovers have been contacted for further comment relating to the conduct of fans in Belgium today.