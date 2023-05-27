Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley to file police report after Cork fans chant about sick son

His son Josh has been battling leukaemia and helped Rovers lift the League trophy last year.

Stephen Bradley will file a policed report after Cork fans sang about his ill son Josh

Stephen Bradley will file a report to police after Cork City fans chanted about his son suffering with sickness.

The Shamrock Rovers manager was targeted by home supporters singing from an area outside the ground as he conducted his post-match duties.

“It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police,” said Bradley.

“Singing about my son... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

“But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life.

“That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour.”

Cork City were quick to issue an apology on Twitter:

“Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.

“The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

“On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr. Bradley for the actions of these individuals.”

Bradley also blasted the officiating which saw three Rovers players sent off by referee Seán Grant in the 1-0 defeat.

Richie Towell, John Kenny, and Seán Hoare saw red, the latter two for back-to-back yellow cards.

“That’s embarrassing. The officials are the worst I’ve ever seen, they really are.

“Since the start of the season, I’ve tried to stay quiet on it but that would really worry me tonight, those four officials. They are not fit to referee in the League.

“That can’t be the standard of refereeing you have in this League. A good crowd here tonight and he ruins it.

“Two games he’s had with us and he’s sent five players. Drogheda and tonight. Incredible. But not just him, the fourth official and the linesman.

“It feels like there is a manager out every week talking about this and they really need to look at it because the standard is incredible.

“They don’t talk to you. Their arrogance is incredible. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. They need to be looked at.

“It seems every week a manager is talking about it and we can’t all be wrong. This isn’t about Shamrock Rovers, Derry, or Dundalk.

“Something needs to be done because they’re not fit to referee in this League.”