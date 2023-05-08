Severely emaciated pup who gave birth to litter of 10 among 1,357 unwanted dogs taken in this year
Since January, Dogs Trust Ireland has taken in 1,357 unwanted dogs from people who largely adopted them during the pandemic
A leading animal charity is urgently seeking people to foster dogs due to an unprecedented explosion in the numbers abandoning and surrendering unwanted pets – with the housing crisis a key factor in the number of surrender requests.
The most common reason for returning the dogs is unwanted behaviour, followed by the owners stating they don’t have enough time to take care of them, as well as difficulty in finding accommodation that allows pets, according to a spokeswoman for the Finglas-based charity.
“Most of them are two years old and under, with Labrador retrievers, Collies, German shepherds and Jack Russell terriers the most common breeds,” she said.
Worryingly, some callous owners are simply dumping their dogs and leaving them to fend for themselves.
The charity recently took in an abandoned Lurcher that a couple brought to the shelter after she wandered into their garden on St Patrick’s Day. The couple stayed up with her all night as she gave birth to 10 puppies, despite being extremely malnourished and emaciated.
The dog, named Rainbow due to her bright personality, has since recovered, but only four pups survived despite staff bottle-feeding every two hours.
Niamh Curran-Kelly, the trust’s veterinary and welfare manager, said: “It broke our hearts to see the condition Rainbow was in when she arrived; she had clearly been straying for a while. She was severely malnourished, dehydrated, completely exhausted and, as a result of this, she was unable to produce enough milk for her puppies.
“It’s a miracle any survived so we are very happy and relieved that Rainbow and her four pups are now thriving and almost ready for their forever homes.”
