WATCH | Severe flooding shows entire road blocked off in border town

There have also been reports of heavy flooding in Castlefinn and Raphoe in Donegal

Severe flooding in Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Aodhan Roberts Today at 10:58







The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to reports of severe flooding in Castlederg, with a local nursing home undergoing water damage.