Serious collision in Cork closes section of N25 with emergency services in attendance

A major incident is ongoing today on a section of the N25 in Cork with gardaí and emergency service in attendance.

It has been reported that a pedestrian may have been struck by a lorry at approximately 05.00 am.

A statement from gardaí this morning said:

“Gardaí remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 in Ballyedekin, Midleton, Co. Cork in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 3rd August 2023.

“The N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village (east of Midleton) is currently closed.

“Local diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.”