Senior UVF member facing expulsion from terror group over claims he sent sexual images to teen
A senior UVF member is facing expulsion amid allegations he sent inappropriate sexual images to a teenage girl.
The Sunday World understands the paramilitary figure has already faced a kangaroo court.
The leadership has so far resisted taking action pending possible criminal charges, but they are facing demands he be put out of the country.
It is understood he is suspected of sending so called d**k pics to a 14-year-old girl who then brought them to the attention of her mother.
The man was summoned to a meeting in north Belfast where he protested his innocence.
Despite the failure of the terror group’s leadership ascertain his guilt he has been ostracised by his family, including his own children.
And it has emerged it is not the first time he has faced such allegations.
He was disciplined a number of years ago in an almost identical situation and warned any repeated behaviour would result in discipline and likely exile.
Members are mystified as to why he has not been expelled.
“They’re saying the pictures are inconclusive,” a source told, “not as far as we’re concerned. He’s a dirtbird, a pervert and we all know what should be done with people like that.
“He’s shown he can’t help himself, the wee girl is younger than his own daughters.”
It is understood a complaint has been made to the police and that the paramilitary leadership is awaiting the outcome.
But he has been warned that even if he escapes prosecution ``he is for the boat’’ and will be ordered out of the country.
“Nobody can understand why he’s still here, he’s persona non grata, hanging around puts him at serious risk of attack.”
