Senator uses privilege to detail shocking allegations of animal abuse at Dublin Zoo

Sen Annie Hoey said she was approached by a number of people who had worked in Dublin Zoo who were concerned about the treatment of animals there

Senator Annie Hoey has detailed shocking allegations raised by a whistleblower of animal abuse at Dublin Zoo in the Seanad today.

The Labour party politician gave details of a protected disclosure by a zoo keeper outlining alleged animal abuse at the capital’s Zoo.

Using her Seanad privilege to outline shocking details told to her, Hoey shared claims by the whistleblower of missing animals, the death of Silverback Gorilla Harry, and a paralysed zebra.

“A number of months ago, I began a series of meetings with both former and current staff members in Dublin Zoo,” she told the Seanad.

“Through this engagement, I've been made aware of a number of breaches of these freedoms for animals and Dublin Zoo, the most detailed accounts of which have recently been issued to me by whistle-blower via protected disclosure regarding animal welfare management failings and Dublin Zoo.”

Senator Annie Hooey

“I've been told by the whistle-blower that there's been serious welfare issues, near misses, and safety and management concerns at Dublin Zoo,” she continued.

Senator Hoey told the Seanad the whistleblower felt they had “no option” but to make a protected disclosure.

Under Irish law, workers are given legal protection to allow them to disclose information about wrongdoing in the workplace.

She went on to tell the Seanad about the whistleblower’s claims that Kildare the Zebra died following complications that arose during a tooth extraction procedure.

“She was darted twice and suffered from Capture Myopathy. She was kept alive even though staff requested the animal be euthanized.

"The tooth was extracted, and the animal was severely paralysed, when she came around from the anaesthetic, the animal was left to recover overnight,” she continued.

“After no change, the animal is going to be hung overnight in a harness, even though she was severely paralysed.

"One staff member pleaded at the end of the second day to end the animal's suffering. Management and the veterinary team were planning to leave her overnight, despite being severely paralysed.

"Staff were extremely distraught after witnessing the zebras' treatment, and they felt they could not raise concerns for fear of reprisals.”

Ms Hoey added that the whistleblower claims staff consistently raised concerns leading up to the death of Harry, a Silverback Gorilla who died in 2016.

“Keepers consistently raised concerns leading up to his death to supported daily reports that his behaviour was abnormal.”

“Keepers repeatedly asked for a vet to examine him. And eventually, a vet was called and he died shortly after. This has had an adverse effect on the rest of the troop.”

The senator told the Seanad that Harry’s story was one of the hardest for her to hear, and many of the staff she spoke to said that his treatment in the run-up to his death was unbearable.

"I saw the photos of Harry at the end and he suffered greatly. I have seen photographs of the animals I've mentioned here today and the visible unnecessary suffering they will have to endure is unfathomable.”

She added: "This is not what care and compassion for animals is supposed to look like.

Zebras in Dublin Zoo

"This is not the standard of care which we as members of the public and of the parliament have come to expect from Dublin Zoo, a much trusted and beloved public institute.”

“However, the pain of sick and dying animals are not the only animal welfare issues that were detailed to me,” she continued.

“There is a major breach of guidelines happening in the form of missing animals.”

It was claimed that in November 2019, two crested macaques went missing, presumed dead and In February, March and March of this year, a white collared mangabey went missing, also presumed dead.

“Despite staff raising the issue of them not being found, management has not looked thoroughly for these animals or raised the public's awareness in the event, a member of the public were to encounter it.”

She added: “What I raised today is only a snapshot of the stories which I've been sharing to be about the failings in animal welfare and Dublin Zoo,” she continued.

“I have pages and pages and pages of testimony from both current and former staff, and I was on the phone until very, very late last night, hearing more stories that I don't have time to go through today.”

“These events are not in the far past, they're also happening quite recently, I've outlined some very recent breaches.”

In a statement to sundayworld.com, Dublin Zoo branded the revelations as “unfounded” and said they dispute them in the strongest possible terms.

“These allegations have been made without any engagement with Dublin Zoo. These allegations are wholly misleading and contain inaccurate clinical assessments,” a spokesperson said.

“It is important to note that at no time did any member of staff come forward to Dublin Zoo regarding issues raised in the Seanad today.”

“Issues raised by members of staff regarding animal welfare at Dublin Zoo are treated with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness and are thoroughly investigated.”

“Any disclosures are investigated immediately and rectified where appropriate. Staff can make animal welfare-related disclosures through their team, Dublin Zoo management or anonymously.”

“Making serious accusations of poor animal welfare standards without engaging with the clinical veterinary expertise at Dublin Zoo or the independent bodies responsible for auditing animal welfare standards in Ireland is irresponsible and has led to a gross misrepresentation of facts,” the spokesperson continued.

“Dublin Zoo is widely recognised as having a world-renowned standard of animal care.”

“The physical and psychological wellbeing of animals in our care is the number one priority, and ensuring every animal lives out its life to the full is paramount to Dublin Zoo.”

“Animal welfare is Dublin Zoo’s primary consideration, the foundation stone of all that we do,” the statement continued.

“Only the highest standards of animal care are acceptable at Dublin Zoo and our hard-working and passionate colleagues are testament to this.”

“We are routinely acknowledged and heralded both nationally and internationally for our independently audited first-class animal welfare care programmes.”

The spokesperson continued by saying that the Zoo were not contacted to “fact check” the “serious and upsetting allegations.”

“We would encourage the Senator to view the two most recent inspection reports from the Department of Housing, Local Heritage and Government.”

“The report from May 2022, which focused on animal welfare standards, found Dublin Zoo to be ‘a modern facility which, in our opinion, is well run and has the welfare of the animals it cares for at the heart of each decision made by the operators’.”

“These reports are publicly available but we will be sending copies of these independent reports to the Senator to ensure the Senator has accurate information.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to invite Senator Annie Hoey to Dublin Zoo to discuss the allegations and to learn more about the world-class animal care standards in Dublin Zoo.”

The Zoo spokesman added: “Dublin Zoo was not given the opportunity to address the allegations made today before they were made public. They were never raised by any member of staff through the many channels available.” The zoo further said that the claims “unfairly undermine the incredible hard work and dedication of Dublin Zoo’s highly committed team of employees and volunteers who live and breathe Dublin Zoo’s purpose, mandate and animal welfare, on a daily basis.”

The claims came as the Green Party outlined its animal welfare bill in the Seanad this morning.