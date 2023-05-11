Senator Eileen Flynn says she received some ‘nasty comments’ after taxi row

“We shouldn't accept it at any level, not in today's world, because it's live and let live”

Senator Eileen Flynn who recently told how a taxi refused to take her home to a halting site in Ballyfermot has spoken out against racism, saying “it hurts”.

The Dublin senator, who represents the Travelling community, says the racism they endure is “very casual”.

“It's very acceptable (compared to) other forms of racism,” she said during interview on The Tonight Show. “But I need to be very clear, in my opinion, racism is racism and it hurts, no matter if it's because of the colour of your skin or if it's because of your gender, whatever it may be.

“We shouldn't accept it at any level, not in today's world, because it's live and let live,” she added.

Senator Flynn is the first Traveller to serve in the Oireachtas and has served in the Seanad since June 2020.

Senator Flynn has spoken out about racism

Last week, she revealed how she got a taxi home from town but the driver refused to take her to her house in a halting site.

She said that after she spoke out, she had received numerous positive messages “from ministers, from TDs, from senators, from the general population, from civil society”.

However, she added that there were “some, not many, nasty comments on social media”, that did not take into consideration the “young Traveller child who has to wake up to Twitter, to Facebook, whatever it may be”.

“Look at the suicide rate within our community,” she added. “Traveller women are six times more likely to die by suicide than women in the general population. Traveller men seven times more likely to die by suicide than men in general population.

“This has an impact. Hate and rejection and racism and discrimination has an impact, not (on) me, I'm OK, but on our younger children because you feel like you're nothing and you're nobody.”

After her experience in the taxi Senator Flynn said: “We have a long way to go before we tackle racism in this country, and to be not brought where you want to go and to be judged on the basis of everybody in the community. We don’t judge settled people.

“Unfortunately, when you are a member of the Traveller community, even in 2023, being a Senator or what you will be, you will experience racism and discrimination.

“We need to do more than tackle it. We need to protect people and put good legislation in place,” she said.