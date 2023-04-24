See photos as Georgian Wicklow property with sea views goes on market at just under €1m
Explore the stunning property through our slideshow
A carefully restored and upgraded Georgian residence in the heart of Redcross is available for sale by private treaty with an asking price of just under €1 million.
Blindwood House offers stunning sea views and comes complete with large paddocks and a stable yard to the rear.
Sherry Fitzgerald Catherine O'Reilly are the agents handling the sale, with an asking price of €995,000 for the four-bed property.
The ground floor boasts two large reception rooms and entrance hall to the front - all with sea views. There is a south facing kitchen, with a sunny seating area and large dining space and four double bedrooms. While the kitchen, living room, bathroom and downstairs bedroom are fully completed there are still minor works remaining at the upper level.
To the rear the beautiful original stable yard has a wonderful array of cut stone stables and out-buildings, which would be suitable for renovation or conversion.
The house is set in 8.25 acres with the purchaser having an option of purchasing a further 8.35 acres if desired for an additional €170,000.
