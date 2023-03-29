Section of N11 closed in Wexford after two hospitalised in crash involving articulated lorry

An investigation is under way in County Wexford into a road traffic accident involving an articulated lorry and a car.

The accident happened on the N11 between Wexford town and Enniscorthy, near Oylegate village and resulted in the lorry overturning and completely blocking the road.

It’s believed the car involved was travelling from Wexford town towards Enniscorthy and the lorry was going in the opposite direction.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital. The driver of the car is believed to be a woman in her mid-80s.

The gardaí have launched an investigation into the accident and it’s estimated the road will be blocked off from traffic for at least four or five hours.

Members of the garda forensic collisions investigation unit will examine the scene in an effort to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made for witnesses who may have been travelling on the N11 between Wexford town and Enniscorthy between 11.30 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. to contact the gardaí if they have information about the accident.

Supterintendent Denis Whelan, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, said there will be road traffic diversions in place over the next few hours and he advised motorists to avoid the Oylegate area if possible and to follow detour signs.

Traffic going from Wexford town is being diverted at Kyle Cross to Castlebridge (R741) and traffic is being diverted south bound via the M11, while traffic is also being diverted east bound at Kyle Cross via Deeps Br to the R730.

Enniscorthy Garda Station can be contacted on 053 9242580.