Second teen arrested after Cork assault that left young man fighting for his life

Gardaí investigating an assault in Cork that left a young man fighting for his life have made a second arrest.

The 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline on December 28 earlier today.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

“The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital and his condition remains critical,” gardaí said as they continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Another teenager, Ricardo Hoey (19) appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court yesterday charged with assault causing harm to a 29-year-old man.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave the court evidence of arrest, caution and charge of the teenager.

He said the teen had been arrested in Carrigaline on Wednesday evening and detained for questioning at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged with assault at Togher Garda Station at 10.47pm on Thursday.

Det Garda Healy told Judge Joanne Carroll that, when the charge was put to him, the teen made no reply.

Hoey has an address at Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The court was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan that the State had no objection to bail being granted once strict, agreed conditions were imposed.

Judge Carroll remanded Hoey on bail but imposed a number of bail conditions.

These include that he signs on at Togher Garda Station on three days each week between 9am and 9pm.

The teen must also obey a curfew at his home between 10pm and 6am.

Judge Carroll directed that the defendant supply his mobile phone number to gardaí and give an undertaking that he would be contactable at all times with the phone always switched on.

The defendant - who does not have a passport - must also give a commitment not to apply for either a passport or an EU travel card.

Under the terms of his bail, Hoey must not leave the jurisdiction and must continue to reside at his home address in Carrigaline.

The defendant must also have no contact, either direct, indirect or electronic, with the injured party, his family or any potential witnesses in the case.

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer applied for free legal aid for the defendant.

Judge Carroll was told he is earning €1,600 per month working as a scaffolder within the construction industry.

The teen lives at his family home with his mother.

Judge Carroll was told he has no assets.

The judge agreed to grant free legal aid in the circumstances.

Hoey was remanded on bail until January 5 next when he will appear before Cork District Court at Anglesea Street in Cork city.