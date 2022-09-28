Second set of ‘skeletal remains’ found near east Cork railway line

The remains were uncovered in Killeagh, east Cork on Friday, September 23 amid ongoing works to turn the old rail line into a greenway between Midleton and Youghal.

Gardai outside Midleton, Co Cork where partial skeletal remains were found on the new Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January 2021. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Gardaí are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered near an old railway line in Co Cork last week.

Gardaí have confirmed that the remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and a forensic anthropologist has been sought for assistance.

The course of the investigation will be decided following the results of a postmortem.

Gardai have not yet released details on where the exact location of where the remains were discovered.

It’s the second time human remains have been found in the same area in the past few years.

In January of last year, skeletal remains were found along the old railway line outside Midleton, which was being cleared in preparation for the new greenway.

Workmen close to the Dungourney Road made the discovery and immediately notified Gardai, who closed off the area and contacted the State Pathologist’s office.

It was later established that the remains were of an elderly woman, aged 70 or older, who had died in the last decade.

A nightdress and a cross were also found alongside the remains.

At the time, gardai clarified that the forensic evidence had ruled out any link to the disappearance of Tina Satchwell, one of the most high-profile missing person cases in the east Cork area.