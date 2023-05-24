Second motorcyclist (20s) killed in Athlone crash hours after Cork tragedy

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the single vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 2.20am in the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road

A second biker has lost his life in a road crash in the last 24 hours.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Athlone, Co Westmeath, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the single vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 2.20am in the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road.

Gardai said the Kilmartins Roundabout is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed and there are diversions via Junction 9.

Road users travelling between Athlone and Moate are advised to use the M6 as a portion of the R446 is also currently closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

This is the second incident involving a motorcycle after a biker was killed in a horrific crash involving a tractor in Co Cork on Tuesday, May 23.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, at approximately 8.15pm.

There were no other injuries to anybody else reported.

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, County Cork,” a spokesperson said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.