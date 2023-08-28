Second motorbike tragedy on Irish roads as man (40s) dies in Dublin crash

The tragedy occurred just minutes after the death of another motorcyclist in his 40s in Co Offaly yesterday.

Two motorbikers died within minutes of one another in separate crashes yesterday evening.

A second motorcyclist died in a road crash in Dublin following an earlier fatal accident in Offaly.

The Dublin casualty, a man in his 40s, died in a collision at Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road in Dublin, shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, August 27, 2023.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was later removed to Beaumont Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place. No other vehicles were involved.

A technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

He was fatally injured in a single vehicle collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on the R357 at approximately 6.45pm.