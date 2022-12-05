Searches suspended for teenager Matthew McCallan (15) missing from Tyrone
The teenager went missing on in the early hours of Sunday after leaving a festive event in Fintona, Co Tyrone
Searches for missing teenager Mathew McCallan have reportedly been suspended.
The teenager went missing on in the early hours of Sunday after leaving a festive event in Fintona, Co Tyrone.
A local GAA club, who had been helping with the search took to social media to say the searches for the 15-year-old have been suspended, and thanked everyone who offered their assistance.
"Public volunteer search operations are suspended for the time being. Thank you for you assistance so far,” a post on Fintona Pearses GAA’s Facebook page said.
It was previously reported Matthew was last seen on CCTV outside a takeaway in the Fintona area getting into a grey car with a man wearing a black body warmer jacket.
He also was allegedly seen speaking to a taxi driver in a red car, whom his family are appealing to come forward should he have information about where Matthew was possibly headed.
A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.
“Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Fintona area.”
Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.
