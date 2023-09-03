Search on for potential Irish victims as alleged suicide kit seller ‘sent over 1,200 parcels’

Law is charged with 14 counts of aiding or counselling suicide in Canada

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has asked the PSNI to trace potential victims of alleged suicide kit seller Kenneth Law.

Law is charged with 14 counts of aiding or counselling suicide in Canada, but police believe he may have sent more than 1,200 parcels to up to 40 countries.

NCA detectives said 272 people had been identified as having purchased items from Law, of whom 88 later died.

While the NCA said there was no definite link between the product purchased and the deaths at this stage, UK police forces are conducting welfare checks on buyers.

A spokesperson for the NCA said the intelligence it had been passed involved all UK police services, while the PSNI did not wish to comment due to the ongoing investigation in Canada.

York Regional Police described the investigation as “very active and very complex” and said it was “sharing information with law enforcement on a global scale”.

Police forces in United States, Italy and Australia are conducting their own investigations.

Law (57) was arrested in Toronto in May this year on suspicion of assisting suicide.

He is suspected of being behind a number of websites that sold equipment used to help people take their own lives.

A suit allegedly used to prepare the suicide kits

Those websites have since been taken down by the owners.

Links between Law’s alleged activities and the UK came to light following an investigation by The Times earlier this year.

He told one of the newspaper’s reporters that he had started selling the poison after seeing his mother suffering from a stroke.

“We’re not advanced enough as a civilization to accept death openly. I hope I’m just being a little bit more enlightened,” he said.

Announcing the start of its investigation, NCA deputy director Craig Turner said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specially trained officers from police forces.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is under way.”

Law, who worked as a chef, was arrested by police investigating the deaths of two people west of Toronto.

It is alleged he operated at least five websites selling a commonly available substance, which Sunday World is choosing not to name, that can be fatal when taken in sufficient quantities.

After being arrested in connection with the two deaths, a further 12 additional charges were laid against him by the Canadian police.

It has been reported the 12 additional alleged victims ranged in age from 16 to 36 and came from across the province of Ontario.

It is believed he may have sent as many as 160 packages around the country.

Assisting suicide is punishable with up to 14 years in prison, both in the UK and Canada.