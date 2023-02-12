Search for missing Carlow woman Sheila Rice (87) stood down after body found
UPDATE: Following the discovery of a woman's body earlier this morning in Carlow, the missing person appeal for Sheila Rice has been stood down.
Gardaí and the family of a missing 87-year-old woman say they are “concerned for her wellbeing”.
Sheila Rice was last seen near Athy Road in Carlow, shortly before 4pm on Saturday, February 11.
A public appeal has been issued for help in tracing the whereabouts of the pensioner.
Sheila is described as being 5’3” in height with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey sleeveless top, and a green jumper with black footwear. Gardaí and Sheila’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on Sheila’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
