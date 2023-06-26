Search at Donegal cliffs to resume in morning as gardaí cordon off nearby home

Uniformed gardaí remain at the scene of the house on the outskirts of the fishing village.

Sliabh Liag Panorama,Scenic view of sea and mountains against sky during sunset,County Donegal,Ireland

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard will resume a search of the Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) area of Co Donegal tomorrow.

It follows reports that a person has gone missing in the area.

The area, the setting for Europe's highest sea cliffs, have been cordoned off all day as a result of the search.

No identity of the missing person has been released by gardaí.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed it is involved in a search for a missing person.

The gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo are also involved in the search as are members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

Gardaí have restricted access to the area while the search is ongoing.

In what is believed to be a connected incident, Gardai have also sealed off a house in the Killybegs area of the county.

Forensics officers have entered the house and a search is being conducted.

Uniformed gardaí remain at the scene of the house on the outskirts of the fishing village.

However, officers are remaining tight-lipped about the nature of the search. A spokesperson said they had no further details in relation to this investigation and that when updates are available, they will provide same.