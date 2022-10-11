Sean Fox funeral told his ‘life was cruelly taken from him by ruthless and evil individuals’

He was shot over 20 times by two gunmen, one of whom stood over him continuing to fire as he lay on the club’s floor

Attendees at the funeral of Sean Fox at Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore. Picture: Pacemaker

Sean Fox’s life was “cruelly taken from him by ruthless and evil individuals”, mourners at his funeral have been told.

At the funeral Mass at Christ the Redeemer Church, Fr Paddy McCafferty said Mr Fox’s killers “set out, with deliberate intent and careful planning, to murder” him.

It's after the father-of-two, known as ‘Foxy’, was gunned down in west Belfast’s Donegal Celtic Social Club on the Suffolk Road last week in what the PSNI described as a “calculated, planned, ruthless execution.”

He was shot over 20 times by two gunmen, one of whom stood over him continuing to fire as he lay on the club’s floor.

CCTV footage of the two people believed to be responsible was later released.

“Those who take human life commit a heinous offence against the Living God. They break God’s fifth commandment Thou shalt not kill,” said Father Paddy McCafferty during the Mass, which was followed by the cremation of Mr Fox’s remains in Roselawn Crematorium.

"Those who ordered, planned and carried out this ruthless crime, their fate, if they persist in their sin and wickedness, is “the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels,” he said.

“I must say to those who perpetrated this diabolical atrocity, “flee from the wrath that is to come. For, if you will not repent, you most certainly will face the wrath of Almighty God in eternity when you, in your turn, leave this world.”

Mr Fox is survived by his wife, Katrina, son Nathan, and his daughter, Megan, parents, John and Anne, and his sisters Nichola and Carrie, on behalf of whom Fr McCafferty asked God to “strengthen them for the difficult path ahead”.

Father McCafferty closed the sermon by saying “Beloved Lord, for the sake of your sorrowful Passion have mercy on Sean, have mercy on us, and on the whole world.”

On Sunday, the PSNI reiterated the £20,000 reward Crimestoppers for anonymous information it receives which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Millar said about the shooting and the PSNI continued presence at the scene: “This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.”

DCI Millar added: “The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“On Sunday afternoon, October 9, our officers revisited the scene of this callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us.”

Mr Fox’s murder has been linked to five other executions, the fatal shootings of Jim Donegan, Mark Hall, Warren Crossan, Robbie Lawlor and Tommy Crossan.

The Sunday Life reported that Mr Fox was shot dead by an INLA faction after refusing to pay its extortion demands.

The republican gangs had worked together to murder his friend Jim ‘JD’ Donegan in 2018 after he refused increased extortion demands.